Broker's Call: Bank of Baroda (Buy)

Target: ₹202

CMP: ₹140.95

Bank of Baroda (BOB) has been delivering strong performance across parameters. The asset quality is witnessing continuous improvement and standard restructuring is at manageable level.

Furthermore, the credit growth remains healthy and is expected to grow at a robust pace. Lower credit cost and steady margins may result in strong profitability in FY23 and is expected to beat the guidance. Management guided on contained slippages during current fiscal. Moreover, as per management, steady rate of recoveries from retail and SME book will continue. However, corporate recoveries are not expected.

The bank is well equipped to overcome the next challenge of restructuring headwinds, akin to other banks. The guidance suggests credit cost of about 1.5 per cent and slippage of about 1.6 per cent in FY23. We expect strong growth in earnings for FY23 driven by net-interest income and decline in credit cost, translating into ROA/ROE of 0.7 per cent/10.8 per cent respectively.

We believe, inexpensive valuation (P/ABVPS: 0.8x) makes BOB lucrative and we are rerating the stock with increased target price of ₹202 (₹146 earlier)