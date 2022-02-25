Broker’s Call: Bharat Forge (Buy)

Target: ₹950

CMP: ₹671.85

Bharat Forge has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a 100 per cent stake in JS Autocast Foundry India (JSA) for an upfront consideration and a fixed deferred payment at the end of the third year of operations. Management has highlighted that the acquisition would be EPS accretive and is expected to be completed in four months. The acquisition will be done through BF Industrial Solutions, BHFC's wholly owned subsidiary.

Established in 2004, JSA is a supplier of machined ductile iron castings for renewable, hydraulic, off-highway and automotive applications. The weight of casting components ranges from 7kg to 500kg. Annual capacity stands at 45,000 MT.

The acquisition should strengthen the product portfolio and support customer additions in the industrial segment. Driven by the acquisition of JSA and Sanghvi Forgings, management expects the revenues of the renewable segment to increase to $100 million in the medium term. Management has reiterated the target of doubling industrial revenues in three years.

We expect robust growth in the industrial segment, and believe that the acquisitions of Sanghvi Forgings (happened in Jun'21) and JSA are right steps in this direction. We reaffirm our constructive view on BHFC, underpinned by its leadership position in automotive forgings, focus on diversification, and the continuation of cyclical upturn in the core segments.

Medium-term performance should be supported by new segments, such as Defense, Railways, Renewables, Aerospace, E-mobility and Light-weighting solutions.

Maintain Buy with a TP of ₹950, based on 27x P/E for the standalone business on March 2024 EPS.