Broker's Call: Bharat Forge (Buy)

Target: ₹840

CMP: ₹668.75

The demand outlook for CY22/23 provided by 23 global entities, including CV/PV OEMs, non-auto companies and industry associations offers a positive read-through for forging companies. The HCV segment is expected to grow strongly by up to 12 per cent in CY22 in the North America and Europe regions. Considering growth moderation in CY22 due to supply issues, CY23 is expected to see much stronger growth of up to 22 per cent. In addition, the India CV segment is likely to grow by up to 30 per cent in CY22.

The global PV segment is expected to clock high single-digit growth in CY22. The order book remains healthy, but the CY22 outlook has been lowered due to supply constraints. The outlook for the industrial segments remains robust on strong commodity prices and a pick-up in infrastructure spending. The oil & gas segment may see 20 per cent+ growth in CY22.

In our view, Bharat Forge is expected to clock a revenue CAGR of 16 per cent in FY22-24, led by the continuation of cyclical recovery in the underlying auto and industrial segments in both domestic and overseas markets. Moreover, nascent segments, such as Defense, Renewables, Aerospace, Railways, E-mobility and Light-weighting solutions, have the potential to cross $100 million each in revenues in the medium term.

We reduce our FY23/24 EPS by 6 per cent/4 per cent, factoring in delays in the pass-through of commodity inflation, higher freight costs and some reduction in revenues. We have a Buy rating on the stock with a Mar'23 TP of ₹Rs840 (₹950 earlier), based on 25x P/E (27x earlier) for the standalone business on Mar'24E EPS. We have reduced the target multiple, factoring in margin pressures over the next two years.