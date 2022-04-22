Broker's call: Bharti Airtel (Buy)

Target: ₹1,190

CMP: ₹738.45

Bharti Airtel is the second largest telecom operator in India with a revenue market share of about 34 per cent. The company has nearly 35.5 crore customers in India and around 12.6 crore subscribers across operations in 14 African countries. It enjoys industry leading ARPU and margins in the wireless business.

The company follows a segmented approach for its operations in India with clear focus on retail and corporate customers. In the B2C category, Airtel provides Mobile Services, Homes Services, and Digital TV services. In the B2B category, Airtel provides diverse portfolio of services to enterprises in the name of the Airtel Business.

As of Dec 2021, Airtel's mobile business has a customer base of 32.3 crore. The distribution channel is spread across 1.12 million outlets with a network presence in 7,913 census and 794,484 non-census towns and villages in India covering approximately 95.6 per cent of the country’s population In the Home Services segment.

The product offerings include high-speed broadband on copper and fiber, and voice connectivity In the Digital TV Services segment, DTH platform offers both standard and high definition digital TV services with 3D capabilities and Dolby surround sound In the B2B segment, Airtel Business provides services like cloud, cyber security, video conferencing, Airtel IoT to Enterprises, Governments and SMEs.