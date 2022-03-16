Broker's call: Brigade Ent (Buy)

Target: ₹598

CMP: ₹479.45

We upgrade our rating on Brigade Enterprises (BRGD) to Buy from Add with a revised target price of ₹598/share (earlier ₹555) as we roll forward to Mar’23 NAV.

With waning of Covid cases leading to reopening of offices/malls and resumption in international travel, we expect the company’s annuity and hotel business to see a significant leg up from Q1-FY23. While the Omicron wave has impacted Jan-Feb’22 occupancies, the reopening of F&B and resumption of leisure/weddings/domestic business travel and resumption of international flights augur well for a sustained recovery for BRGD’s hotel portfolio from Q1FY23.

We expect BRGD’s share of rental NOI to grow at 25 per cent CAGR over FY21-24 to ₹570 crore driven by incremental lease out of 2.4msf of vacant area across assets by Mar’23 in Bengaluru and Chennai. It is also looking to replenish its land bank through new project additions of nearly 15msf across Bengaluru/Chennai/ Hyderabad in FY23.

Further, we expect the company’s hotel business to clock a marginal EBITDA of ₹Rs 30 crore in FY22E, ₹80 crore in FY23 and ₹110 crore in FY24 vs. FY20 EBITDA of ₹90 crore. For the residential business, we model for flattish sales value of Rs 2,810 crore in FY22 but expect sales bookings of ₹3,650 crore in FY23 and ₹Rs 4,340 crore in FY24 driven by new launches.

Key risks are prolonged weakness in office leasing and slowdown in residential demand.