Broker’s Call: Buy Bharti Infratel

Xiaomi’ a Mi Smart Speaker is here to play
It looks bigger than it sounds, but offers up some competition to the smaller Alexa speaker
ICICI Securities
Target: ₹245
CMP: ₹181.70
At CMP, Bharti Infratel provides a huge margin of safety and an opportunity to earn dividend of ₹17.8 per share. This means the effective price of buying Bharti Infratel is ₹160 per share.
Our working shows, in the worst case of a Vodafone Idea Ltd shut down, the fair value of Bharti Infratel dips to ₹130-150 per share.
However, the probability of VIL shutting down has been reducing with staggered AGR payment and the company’s efforts to raise fresh capital.
Further, any tariff hike, which is imminent, will increase confidence among investors. The situation for VIL is much better now than a few months back. Further, as part of the merger (Bharti Infratel-Indus Towers), VIL is making advance payment of ₹2,600 crore towards MSA (rental), and Vodafone Plc has pledged its holding in the proposed merged entity worth ₹8,250 crore (17 per cent of post-merger market cap at CMP), which provides safety for 12 months’ rental.
We believe 5G will open up new business opportunities such as higher core rentals, and small cell and fibre business.
It looks bigger than it sounds, but offers up some competition to the smaller Alexa speaker
Available during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale
The PM’s call to become a world beater in toys has created a buzz around Gujarat’s clock town Morbi. But ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
December futures should move beyond ₹51,000 to establish sustainable rally
Among the many tools to identify and predict the price trend of commodities, volume and open interest (OI) can ...
Despite a strong IPO season, the stock of Angel Broking Ltd, one of the largest retail brokers in India, ...
Region’s refineries will operate about 25% below capacity this month, say analysts
Why a proud Hindu is a difficult icon for the Right; the downside of sharing one’s big day with the Mahatma; ...
It is the kind of book we need right now — considerate, yet blunt and cautiously hopeful
On October 3, exactly 10 years ago, the 2010 Commonwealth Games started in Delhi. This week’s quiz is on major ...
Be it food, clothing or accessories, minimalism guided MK Gandhi’s choices in life. While his political ...
Mullen Lowe Lintas Group offers a toolkit for brands to navigate Covid-19
Emotion AI is helping brands get truer customer feedback, but it has its pluses and minuses
Festive pushIt’s that time of year again. There may be general gloom, but brands are trying to shake it off ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...