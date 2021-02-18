Broker’s Call: Buy Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
LKP Securities
Target: ₹251
CMP: ₹204.70
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) reported a healthy set of numbers in Q3 with its top-line growing by 32 per cent q-o-q, though on a y-o-y basis, it fell by just 2.7 per cent. This was a strong bounce-back compared with the steep y-o-y fall in the top-line seen in Q2. The material costs, in line with the steep hike in metal costs, moved up to 47.1 per cent of the top-line vs 44 per cent q-o-q, but fell from 54.4 per cent y-o-y. Subcontracting costs continued with the trend of growing as the total employee costs increased to 21.1 per cent of sales from 20.4 per cent y-o-y.
The company has witnessed a great set of result in Q3FY21 as it operated at full strength as the Covid impact faded; as a result of this, the execution process of various projects gained momentum.
With various project deliveries lined up over the next 4-5 years, we foresee an exponential rise in financials of GRSE. This will be stemming from multiple project-overlapping. Additionally, margins will also gain momentum as seen in Q2 and Q3 in line with the revenue rise and cost savings.
The balance sheet contains enough cash to make up for any payment delays from the Centre, and the company may not require any debt to be raised in the medium term.
With an order book of 19x FY20 revenues, strong FCF and robust dividend yield, we continue to be upbeat about GRSE.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
It might be luring for new entrants and the uninitiated to increase stake in the markets via derivatives. We ...
With commodity prices increasing, the beneficial effect of low input cost is waning
Both Sensex and Nifty 50 are range-bound and await further market direction; stay alert
If not done right, the results can be misinterpreted
Varanasi’s craftspersons record short videos to share their unique skills with the world and revive their ...
A new book maps Uddhav Thackeray’s rise in family and politics, and his efforts to curate a different brand of ...
The wrath of two nations couldn’t stop South African diva Miriam Makeba from using her voice as an instrument ...
A new play recreates the extraordinary life of Michael Madhusudan Dutt
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...