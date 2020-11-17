Broker’s Call: Buy Motherson Sumi

iPhone 12 Mini: Just the right size for many
The best things come in small packages, and this one lacks neither in power nor features despite being tiny
Edelweiss Fin
Target: ₹162
CMP: ₹130.50
Motherson Sumi (MSS) reported strong operational performance, with EBITDA margin showing 100 bps improvement y-o-y to 9.3 per cent in Q2FY21, which was above our expectation. Clocking breakeven for new green field capacities of SMP, including the Tuscaloosa facility, was key a highlight. Domestic standalone business, too, reported improvement in margins by 30 bps to 10 per cent despite 2 per cent drop in topline.
Going forward, with demand scenario improving and teething issues for new plants now behind, we believe new order execution from these facilities, coupled with improving profitability as operations scale up, presents healthy upside in financial performance from these levels. Aggressive cost control and process improvement measure taken during the lockdown helped the company improve performance across businesses.
Guidance towards profitability improvement and debt reduction, along with good growth visibility in order book going ahead, are encouraging. We may see earnings outperformance in coming quarters as profitability of the new facility will improve with the scale, coupled with pick-up in overall demand.
Uninterrupted micro-grid power helped villagers in West Champaran sustain business during Covid-19
The 104-year-old prison in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, steeped in history, is fascinating, says its top ...
The Meteor 350 sets a new benchmark for refinement and build quality in the mid-size cruiser segment
In only two of out the last five years, have at least 5 out of the top 10 Muhurat picks of investors given ...
There is convincing recovery in some sectors, while others are not yet fully out of the woods. How are ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Allcargo Logistics at current levels. The stock ...
Disciplined saving and investing can help achieve the desired objectives
An ode to the young—a fount of hope and cheer in a dismal year.A Children's day special
On Deepavali, an ode to a musician who epitomised the victory of good over evil
It’s Jawaharlal Nehru’s birthday, and this week’s quiz is all about his favourite people — children!Child at ...
Shobhaa De can endorse MDH spices; Chetan Bhagat may be the poster boy for Orient fans
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Mumbai Indians hit it out of the park in IPL 2020, CSK disappointed while Delhi Capitals showed great promise ...
Even as broadcasters and webcasters were tom-tomming the unprecedented viewership of Indian Premier League ...
What’s trendingA quick scan of social media hashtags indicates what’s on the mind of Diwali shoppers. On ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...