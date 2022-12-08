Target: ₹37

CMP: ₹31.60

After incurring losses for six consecutive years (FY16-FY21), Central Bnak returned to profitability in FY22. Furthermore, the bank has been reporting consistent growth in net profit since last six quarters. A bulky provision (₹3,080 crore) made in Q4-FY21, continued to safeguard the balance sheet with PCR (calculated) of 72 per cent and PCR (including two) of 89 per cent.

The bank’s margin (3.4 per cent in the Q2-FY23) is in upward trajectory with continuous improvement in CD ratio. On the business front, the bank has been reporting stable credit growth (18.1 per cent YoY and 6.3 per cent sequential jump seen in previous quarter) across segments.

The bank’s recoveries are in line with the guidance and we expect the credit cost to be below 1.5 per cent for FY23. Moreover, the bank has raised capital in FY22 which resulted in the CET -1 of 11.6 per cent (at par).

We believe the asset quality hurdles are behind and the bank shall witness gradual improvement in profitability with FY23 ROA/ROE of 0.5 per cent/6.6 per cent. With inexpensive valuation (0.8x PBVPS) we recommend Buy.