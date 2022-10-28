Target: ₹470

CMP: ₹353.25

Crompton Greaves Consumer’s Q2-FY23 revenue grew by 23 per cent y-o-y (+16 per cent 3-year CAGR and in line with JMF expectation) on a consolidated basis led by 12 per cent growth in the Appliances segment and consolidation of Butterfly (BGAL) post acquisition.

However, the good show in appliances was more than offset by mid-single digit decline in fans (slow channel filling due to BEE rating change) and sustained pressure in pumps (flat YoY). The Lighting segment continued to be plagued by falling conventional sales (-35 per cent y-o-y; 8-9 per cent of total lighting revenue) and flat growth in the B2C LED segment.

Butterfly Gandhimathi’s (BGAL) management undertook a strategic choice to restructure the channel mix in favour of offline (healthy double-digit growth) while maintaining No 2 position in the e-comm segment and remained encouraged by Q2-FY23 performance.

With softening commodity prices, the management expects volume growth to bounce back sooner rather than later and expects margins to recover to historic levels. We cut our FY23-FY25 estimates by 13-18 percent respectively to reflect 2QFY23 performance.

We now value Crompton on SOTP basis and assign 40x/36x to Crompton/ BGAL’s Sep’24 EPS respectively to arrive at a Sep’23 TP of ₹470.