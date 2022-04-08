Broker's Call: Cholamandalam Fin (Buy)

Target: ₹850

CMP: ₹647.7

Disbursements rose 58 per cent y-o-y and 22 per cent q-o-q to ₹12,720 crore in Q4-FY22 (est. ₹12,000 crore). CIFC reported a healthy (15 per cent q-o-q) growth in Vehicle Finance and strong disbursements (₹1,510 crore) in the new product lines (est. ₹1,300 crore).

Disbursements rose 36 per cent y-o-y in FY22, led by 26 per cent/53 per cent/23 per cent YoY growth in Vehicle/LAP/Home loans. It reported ₹2,620 crore in disbursements in new product lines in FY22.

Collection efficiency improved 18pps y-o-y to 138 per cent in Q4-FY22 (v/s 120 per cent in Q4-FY21). The management commentary suggests that this should lead to strengthening of asset quality. We believe the management has been conservative in provisioning and is well provided for.

We estimate benign credit costs (about ₹175 crore) in Q4-FY22.

Liquidity position normalized in 4QFY22, with ₹5,580 crore of cash equivalents, ₹1,820 crore of undrawn sanctioned lines, and total liquidity position of ₹7,400 crore at the end of Mar'22. This normalisation in its liquidity position suggests that the negative carry from excess liquidity will further reduce and translate in a further improvement (albeit minor) in spreads/margin.

It can deliver 3 per cent RoA and 20 per cent RoE from FY23 onwards. The stock trades at 4.1x FY23E P/BV and 22x P/E.