Broker’s Call: Coal India (Long)

The positive impact of peer presence and crowd pressure
WFH lacks the co-action effect — improved showing in the midst of colleagues
Equirus Securities
Target: ₹171
CMP: ₹₹113.30
Coal India’s September production/sales volumes were up 31.5 per cent y-o-y/31.6 per cent y-o-y, with this sharp increase driven off a low September 19 base.
We expect muted demand for coal in H2-FY21 due to high stocks at power plants and high company-level inventory, which will restrict production growth. E-auction premiums have moderated in H1-FY21E and with low demand, premiums are unlikely to rise in H2-FY21E.
CIL posted production/sales volumes of 115.05/134.2 mt (million tonnes) in Q2-FY21. E-auction premiums fell to 18 per cent in July-August 2020 vs 40 per cent in Q2-FY20. We estimate e-auction volumes to rise by close to 30 per cent to 20 mt in Q2-FY21 and blended realisations to decline by close to 2 per cent y-o-y to ₹1,596/t due to a sharp drop in e-auction premiums. Adj. EBITDA is likely at ₹315/t vs ₹347/t in Q2-FY20.
We believe the renewables share of the energy mix will expand continuously; hence, the long-term outlook for the company is likely to be negative. In our DCF model, we have assumed a terminal growth rate of zero per cent since we believe incremental growth in domestic demand will be met by renewables 6-7 years from now (as evident from global trends).
WFH lacks the co-action effect — improved showing in the midst of colleagues
Vibrant circular display, easily changeable bands, among other useful features of Xiaomi’s smartwatch
Microsoft takes action after its work trends report point to increased burnout
If the 2010-2020 decade was one in which solar got mainstreamed, 2020-2030 will be the decade of CO2-to-fuels, ...
The Income Tax Department wants to track foreign currency remittances made by individuals by imposing TCS.
Margins adjusted for one-offs expand sequentially, but sustainability is key
PPFAS Long Term Equity Fund will sell covered call options as part of investment strategy
After a decade of underperformance, value stocks are beginning to pick up
Why a proud Hindu is a difficult icon for the Right; the downside of sharing one’s big day with the Mahatma; ...
It is the kind of book we need right now — considerate, yet blunt and cautiously hopeful
On October 3, exactly 10 years ago, the 2010 Commonwealth Games started in Delhi. This week’s quiz is on major ...
Be it food, clothing or accessories, minimalism guided MK Gandhi’s choices in life. While his political ...
Mullen Lowe Lintas Group offers a toolkit for brands to navigate Covid-19
Emotion AI is helping brands get truer customer feedback, but it has its pluses and minuses
Festive pushIt’s that time of year again. There may be general gloom, but brands are trying to shake it off ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...