Target: ₹150

CMP: ₹111.45

DCB Bank’s asset quality continued to improve sequentially with GNPA at 3.2 per cent vs 3.6 per cent q-o-q and NNPA at 1.0 per cent vs 1.4 per cent q-o-q. Net restructured standard book further declined to ₹1,550 crore vs ₹1,630 crore QoQ; remains high among the industry.

Banks deposits growth remained strong at 19 per cent YOY vs 23 per cent YoY (Q3FY23); credit growth too witnessed strong growth at 18 per cent YoY. NII grew by 28 per cent YoY led by improvement in margins (up 25bps YoY). PAT grew by 25 per cent YoY led by lower provisions (down 22 per cent YoY).

Cost to income ratio (C/I) declined to 60 per cent vs 64 per cent QoQ led by higher non-interest income. Management target C/I to reach 55 per cent or below in near term and cost to average assets to reach 2.4 per cent. Branch expansion is expected to slow down and guided for 25-30 branches addition in near future.

Current MD tenure is coming to an end in April 2024 when his 15-year tenure ends. There is a strong succession policy, which is internally discussed at the board level. The bank would make communications at an appropriate time on any changes that are likely to happen over time.