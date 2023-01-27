Target: ₹4,880

CMP: ₹4,318.30

Dr Reddy’s reported a strong Q2 result beating our and consensus estimates due to higher-than-expected sales from gRevlimid. The overall revenue stood at ₹6,770 crore, up 27 per cent y-o-y driven by gRevlimid. We believe Ex-gRevlimid, core EBITDA margin was around 21-22 per cent. We expect normalised EBITDA margins (about 25 per cent), backed by new launches, ramp-up in the US, and sable growth in India EM.

US revenue was up 48 per cent y-o-y in Q3 mainly driven by higher-than-expected sales from gRevlimid and favourable forex movement, while the q-o-q growth was offset by pricing erosion in some products. The management indicated that single-digit growth will happen in FY24 even on current base.

India sales grew 10 per cent y-o-y driven by increase in sales prices and new product launches, partly offset by reduction in volumes for certain products. Q-o-q decline of 2 per cent primarily due to reduction in volumes of certain products.

Dr Reddy’s Russia business grew 45 per cent y-o-y to ₹690 crore in Q2-FY23 on account of new product launches, increase in sales prices and favourable forex rates, partly offset by reduction in base volumes. Sequential quarter growth of 16 per cent was primarily on account of increase in volumes.

Dr Reddy’s is better poised to scout more brand acquisition deals focused in India even beyond Wockhardt, given its strong balance sheet. Dr Reddy’s remains on track to grow overall revenues, led by key regions of US, India, Russia and rest of the world markets. Focus remains on building healthy pipeline of complex products (injectables, biosimilars), continuing to be aggressive in domestic market and other EMs like Russia/CIS, China.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit