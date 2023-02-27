Target: ₹ 545

CMP: ₹413

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE IN) Q3FY23 revenue surged 44 per cent y-o-y to ₹700 crore, 24 per cent lower than our estimates despite strong execution.

P-17A class frigates (first frigate at 50 per cent completion in Q3 vs 43 per cent in Q2, second at 40 per cent vs 35 per cent and third at 20 per cent vs 16 per cent), four large survey vessels (first at 75 per cent completion in Q3 and three already launched in 9MFY23 and fourth likely to launch in Q1FY24) and five anti-submarine vehicles and order for eight shallow water craft (AS-SWC). 9MFY23 revenue stood at ₹1,960 crore, up 62 per cent.

We cut our EPS by 13 per cent in FY23E and 1 per cent in FY24 on weak Q3 results.­ Our SOTP valuation implies a target price of ₹545 from ₹600 on core shipbuilding value of ₹435 at 13x (from 17x) FY25E P/E and a cash value of ₹108 at 8x (unchanged) P/E as we roll forward to December 2023 earnings.

We reiterate Buy. We are optimistic about India’s defence indigenisation story with GRSE entering the critical “Bell Curve” of the shipbuilding cycle. We expect an EPS CAGR of 42 per cent over FY22-25 and ROE & ROCE rising by 350 bps and 300 bps to 26 per cent and 24 per cent, respectively, over FY23-25.