Broker's call: Gateway Distriparks (Buy)

Target: ₹356

CMP: ₹278.35

Gateway Distriparks’ (GDL) PAT grew 46 per cent y-o-y to ₹47.90 crore and beat estimate of ₹38.90 crore led by higher ICD volumes and higher other income. Total volumes grew 19.6 per cent y-o-y to 181k TEUs, revenue grew 11.3 per cent y-o-y to ₹350 crore and EBITDA grew 13.2 per cent y-o-y to ₹93.50 crore.

EBITDA margin grew 50 bps y-o-y to 26.8 per cent due to improved volume mix. GDL has guided for low to mid teen volume expansion in the near term though ICD business margins are likely to remain capped at present levels in the near term given cost side pressures. CFS margins meanwhile have some room to expand led by improved mix.

GDL offers benefits of strong scalability from existing assets along with a strengthening balance sheet. We estimate 10 per cent revenue/EBITDA CAGR leading to 13 per cent EPS CAGR over FY22-24.

GDL, while being a mid-size logistics player, enjoys a strong early mover advantage in its ICD business catering to northern markets. Its ICDs operate at nearly 50 per cent capacity utilisation, and with the potential to double their capacities, offer strong scalability. Business restructuring initiatives have helped improve profitability and strengthen balance sheet with Net D/E of 0.24x and Net Debt/EBITDA of 1x as on Dec-21.

Maintain Buy with price target of ₹356 (on pre-amalgamated basis).