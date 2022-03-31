Broker's Call: Gateway Distriparks (Buy)

Target: ₹90

CMP: ₹66.2

We recently interacted with the management of Gateway Distriparks (GDL) to take business update, post re-listing on 22 March 2022. GDL’s rail business continue to perform well with strong volume growth (significantly better than for market leader) and strong profitability, aided by concessions from Indian Railways as well as improved efficiency, especially post partial commissioning of Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC).

CFS business continue to generate steady profits and cash flow, though will see substantial reduction in volume in FY23 as it did not renew lease for its 2nd CFS at JNPT in Jan’22 (Punjab Conware) given low profitability. Slight pressure on margins in CFS/Rail business cannot be ruled out in short term on account of recent cost inflation (especially fuel cost on first/last mile), though the company is confident about pass through of such costs.

Our estimates broadly remain unchanged and we continue to maintain our positive on the company on account of tailwinds on EXIM momentum and benefits of DFC yet to be captured fully in financials (volume/margins).

Key risks: lower-than-expected cargo growth/profitability and adverse outcome in pending litigations