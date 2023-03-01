Target: ₹439

CMP: ₹349.70

We initiate coverage on Harsha Engineers International (Harsha) with a ‘Buy’ rating at a target price of ₹439, valuing it at a PE of 22.0x FY25E.

Harsha is well placed for long-term growth given its: leadership position in the domestic and global organised bearing cages market (about 50-60 per cent share and 6.5 per cent share respectively); long standing relationships with top bearing players; excellence in tooling & customised precision engineering; and increasing share of higher value products in the mix.

We estimate Revenue/PAT CAGR of 8.6 per cent/25.5 per cent over FY22-25 driven by outsourcing of cage production and localization of manufacturing in India, scale up in bronze bushings, precision stamped components and large-size cages, interest and power cost savings, and turnaround in Romania operations.

Meanwhile, the solar EPC segment has also turned profitable, registering a 0.4 per cent PAT margin in 9MFY23 vs -8.3 per cent in 9M-FY22. Additionally, Harsha has used its IPO proceeds to repay majority of its debt, and is investing in wind and solar plants to service its energy requirements. These measures combined can generate interest and power costs savings of ₹18-19 crore annually, aiding margin expansion from FY23 onwards.