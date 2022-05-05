Broker’s call: Hero MotoCorp (Buy)

Target: ₹3,500

CMP: ₹2,502.1

Hero MotoCorp reported lower EBITDA margin of 11.2 per cent vs our est. of 12.9 per cent on higher other expense. Gross margins improved 170bps q-o-q to 30.7 per cent and was better than expected.

We believe that the worst is behind us in terms of domestic 2W demand. In the short term – marriages and cash in hand in rural from agri output should drive the domestic 2W demand. While, replacement demand and opening up of schools would have a longer effect.

Hero MotoCorp is well places to benefit from this revival on the back of industry leading distribution network, rural exposure and new launches. To factor in the metal cost inflations and gradual recovery in volumes we have cut our FY23/24 EPS by 9.8/5.5 per cent.

We roll over to FY24 EPS from mid FY24 earlier to value the company.

Our revised TP is ₹3,500.