Target: ₹2,782

CMP: ₹ 2,517.3

Hindustan Unilever’s Q2-FY23 print was in-line with our estimates; Revenue/EBITDA/APAT grew 15.9 per cent/7.8 per cent/20.9 per cent, held by 4 per cent volume growth. Indeed, it was a good performance given FMCG market saw value led growth at 7 per cent in Q2, yet volume declined mid-single digit, more pronounced in rural.

Management alluded, 75 per cent business winning market share led by MT/e-com in urban.

Gross margin tapered 579 bps to 45.8 per cent due to unwavering inflation in top-4 commodities – crude oil, soda ash, milk, and plastics coupled with currency depreciation. EBITDA grew 7.8 per cent led by drop in ad-spends by 14.3 per cent (7.1 per cent of sales).

Other expenses were flat and employee cost grew 21.8 per cent on account of wage hike and provision for performance benefits, resulted cut in EBITDA margin by 172 bps to 22.9 per cent.

Management expects gross margins to improve yet indicated likely increase in media spends. We note near term operating environment continue to be challenging and margins may remain tight. We expect gradual recovery in discretionary spends and inherent distribution strength to drive GSK-CH business. We introduce FY25 earnings and retain Add rating, with a revised DCF-based TP of ₹2,782 (implying 55.1x avg. FY24E/FY25E EPS).