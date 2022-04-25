Broker's call: Hindustan Zinc (Reduce)

Target price: ₹328

CMP: ₹323

Hindustan Zinc (HZ) reported EBITDA of ₹4,960 crore (CentrumE: ₹4,840 crore), in line with our estimate. EBITDA increased about 14 per cent q-o-q, due to higher zinc prices (up 11.5 per cent q-o-q to $3,975/t) and nearly 2 per cent q-o-q higher volume.

HZL managed cost well as CoP of zinc ex-royalty declined 1 per cent q-o-q to $1,136/tonne despite increase in coal cost. FY23 zinc-lead volume guidance was lower-than-expected and CoP remains high.

However, expectation of higher zinc prices are offsetting the loss in volume and higher CoP. As a result, we virtually maintain our FY23/FY24 EBITDA. HZ could not secure higher linkage coal from Coal India and received about 3 per cent of coal requirement from Coal India linkage (3 per cent in Q3-FY22, 22 per cent in Q2) only and it continues to buy imported coal for rest of its requirement. Approx 1mt linkage volume is in backlog which will be received in future, helping to reduce power cost.

We expect zinc prices have peaked out and should fall from current levels with possibility of demand slowing down in H2-FY23.

We rollover to FY24 earnings and reduce our target price to ₹328 (earlier ₹336), based on 7.5x FY24 EV/EBITDA. The stock is available at about 9 per cent dividend yield. We see limited upside and prefer to wait for lower entry point.

We downgrade the stock from Add to Reduce.