Target: ₹900

CMP: ₹696.15

We initiate coverage on Home First Finance (HFF), among fastest growing affordable HFCs, as we expect the HFC to deliver 30 per cent loan CAGR over FY22-25 by expanding distribution by 60 per cent and leveraging superior productivity. This should drive 28 per cent NII CAGR over FY22-25. Asset quality should improve further, driving lower credit costs.

HFF has AUM of ₹6,300 crore and presence in 13 States. Gujarat, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu form 65 per cent of the AUM.

We believe housing credit demand will stay strong, and loans at affordable HFCs will grow at 17-18 per cent CAGR over FY22-25. Strong demand and 60 per cent network expansion by FY25 (from Q2-FY23) should support 30 per cent loan CAGR over FY22-25.

Gains from recent rating upgrade to AA- from A+ and increase in mix of non-housing loans to 13 per cent by FY25 (11 per cent Q2) should cushion impact margins.

We expect EPS to grow at 24 per cent over FY22-25; ROA should stay over 3.4 per cent and ROE should rise to 15 per cent by FY25 (12 per cent FY22) as leverage rises.

Key risks: pressure on growth/ NIMs due to balance transfers; higher opex and slippages as it moves into deeper geographies.