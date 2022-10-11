Target: ₹40

CMP: ₹36.25

Housing and Urban Development Co (Hudco) derives significant strength from majority Govt. ownership (81.8 per cent stake) and AAA rating which provides comfort to the lenders and aids in reducing the cost of borrowing for the company.

Its portfolio is relatively low risk profile given the focus on Government-sponsored urban infrastructure and social housing projects. It has sanctioned more than 1.93 crore houses in the country across both rural and urban India.

In longer term, we expect, demand for housing is likely to increase with the increasing urbanization, better affordability and higher incentives provided by the Govt. This is likely to be beneficial for companies like Hudco. The Govt. is also looking to improve urban infrastructure and provide better living conditions to the rising urban population. Hudco has restricted its fresh exposures to the private sector since 2013. Legacy private sector loans accounted for only about 3 per cent of the total loan book as of March 22.

Our base case fair value is ₹40 (0.49x FY24 ABV) and bull case fair value of ₹43 (0.53x FY24 ABV) in the next 2-3 quarters.