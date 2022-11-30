Target: ₹600

CMP: ₹476.35

Growth for ICICI Prudential Life Insurance has remained modest over the past few months, led by sluggish growth in ULIP, impacted by increased market volatility and weak trends in the Protection business, primarily Retail Protection. However, the same is likely to see an uptick going forward.

Overall, the management expects premium growth to be in line or slightly higher than peers, barring select names.

The management indicated that growth in absolute VNB is the most important metric, even ahead of VNB margin. It is not targeting any specific margin level, and the focus remains on growing in a profitable manner. Growth in APE picks up and an improving product mix will keep margin steady and drive VNB growth.

ICICI Prudential Life distribution franchise has become fairly diversified and will incrementally compensate for the drag created by ICICIBC’s banca channel. The management believes that the softness in growth of ICICIBC’s banca channel should not impact VNB growth going forward.

We expect ICICI Prudential Life Insurance to deliver 23 per cent CAGR in VNB over FY22-24, thereby enabling operating RoEV about 17 per cent in FY24.