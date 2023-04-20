Target: ₹1,400

CMP: ₹1,076.10

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company has logged a satisfactory performance in Q4FY23, with combined ratio (CoR) at 104.2 per cent coming in line with our estimates. Reaffirmation of guidance of 102 per cent CoR by FY25, despite the dynamic regulatory and insurance market-environment, was majorly reassuring.

Overall, Q4 marks a good finish to a decent FY23, in which CoR of 104.5 per cent was worse than the company’s own track record, albeit commendable amid the difficult external conditions.

Looking forward, the company will continue its strategy of growing above the market in selected business segments. The hardening of reinsurance prices and the regulatory nudge with regard to freeing up prices in commercial lines will have some bearing on profitability in these segments, but Management remains confident of achieving its FY25 CoR guidance.

With investments in distribution channels, prudent underwriting practices, rationalization of cost, and innovation of new products, ICICIGI is on the right growth track. Our FY24/25 estimates remain broadly unchanged; we reiterate our Buy on the stock, with a revised target price of ₹1,400/share (implied FY25 P/E at 27x and P/B at 5x).