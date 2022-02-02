Broker’s call: Indian Hotels (Buy)

Target: ₹ 257

CMP: ₹218.4

Indian Hotels Company Ltd has reported another strong quarterly performance and result was beat to our and consensus estimates. Strong demand in domestic market supported RevPAR growth, while prudent cost saving led to impressive margin expansion. Net sales shot up by 98.5 per cent y-o-y to ₹1,110 crore, while EBITDA came in at ₹320 crore compared to negative ₹16.7 crore in Q3-FY21.

The company reported net profit of ₹76 crore. The management guided that occupancy was softened in January, however, things are expected to improve from February. The company remains focused on inventory addition through management contracts, growth in new businesses and cost optimisation measures in near term.

Strong demand traction in leisure and non-leisure segment led to impressive occupancy to 66 per cent and 67 per cent respectively. Further, ARR in leisure/non-leisure was at ₹16,446/₹7,547. Recovery as compared to pre-covid in leisure was more than 120 per cent and non-leisure was 80 per cent. International markets performance too improved in Q3FY22 on occupancy and ARR, further boosting net sales growth. New businesses too witnessed strong growth traction in Q3FY22.

We have marginally increased our FY23/FY24 estimates. Upgrade to Buy with a revised target of ₹257, assigning 20x EV/EBITDA to FY24.