Strong deal wins across Digital and Automation verticals have given Infosys an edge over other listed peers in the recently-announced Q2-FY23 results. The Digital business has grown 30 per cent y-o-y in H1-FY23 and continues to have a strong growth momentum in the past few quarters contributing 62 per cent to total revenue.

Infosys recently reported a strong TCV (total contracted value) of $2.7 billion in the last quarter gone by which was the highest in the last seven quarters; about 54 per cent of them were net new. Revenues from the cloud business exceeded $1 billion.

The management has guided for a revenue growth of 15-16 per cent in constant currency terms for FY23, led by higher spending on growth and efficiencies initiatives, and a buoyant demand outlook.

Effective employee engagements have led to a steady decline in attrition rates over the last few quarters. About 10,000 employees joined in Q2-FY23 taking its total headcount to 3,45,218.

Financial flexibility is strong, supported by robust liquidity in the form of cash and cash equivalent of ₹38,921 crore as on September 30, 2022.

Infosys is well positioned to cash in to the digital revolution taking place globally with the requisite technical processes and skill set.

