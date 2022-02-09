Broker's call: IRCTC (Buy)

Target: ₹985

CMP: ₹849.70

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) continued to show meaningful sequential improvement in revenue and profitability led by easing of covid curbs and vaccination. The company’s revenues in January will be impacted by omicron, however, we expect easing of curbs and festive season will help in boosting revenues in Q4-FY22.

In the longer term, the company will benefit from increased license income in catering and catering returning to pre covid levels. In addition, the 2S category still in reservation we expect internet ticketing to remain robust. We expect rail neer and tourism also to improve led by easing of covid restriction, improving vaccination rate and increase in travelling.

Further, apart from internet ticketing, the company’s focus on e-catering initiatives and increasing revenues from advertisement and license fees bodes well for long term profitability of the company.

The current robust margins is mainly due to higher contribution of internet ticketing. We believe higher contribution from catering and tourism will dent margins in long term. However, we expect the company to have healthy absolute EBITDA growth led by revenue growth and improving rail neer margins.

Hence, we maintain our Buy rating with a target price of ₹985/share (PE of 74x on FY24 EPS).