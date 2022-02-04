Broker’s call: ITC (Buy)

Target: ₹295

CMP: ₹234.15

ITC’s Q3-FY22 earnings report was a positive surprise and delivered a kind of beat (4-5 per cent on profits) that has not been seen for a long time now.

According to the management, improved mobility in the country, efficient market servicing and focussed portfolio-cum-market interventions, aided robust recovery across markets.

Cigarette volumes and profits were both ahead of expectations with volumes (+12 per cent y-o-y, as per workings; 2-year CAGR of 2 per cent), now well-settled at pre-pandemic run-rate. Overall EBITDA grew 18.2 per cent y-o-y during the quarter - Cigarettes EBIT 14.4 per cent, Non-cigarettes EBIT 58.6 per cent.

With government maintaining a benign stance in Budget 2022, we believe stage is well-set for ITC’s FY23 to be one of the stronger years in recent times on growth fronts. Cigarette volumes just about sustaining the pre-pandemic quarterly run-rate would itself mean a 4 per cent volume growth for FY23. We forecast 6 per cent and estimate EBIT growth to be comfortably in double-digit.

FMCG EBIT was, however, overall flattish (+1.1 per cent vs -2.7 per cent during Q2) due to the very steep rise in commodity prices – a phenomenon seen across FMCG players. Margin fell 50 bps y-o-y and is also 80 bps lower q-o-q. Profits are, however, more than 2x vs two-year ago level.

We see potential for the stock to reverse the long period of lacklustre performance – see well-positioned for value-creation; we cite three key drivers’ for details.