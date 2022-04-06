Broker's call: JSPL (Buy)

Target: ₹674

CMP: ₹561.25

Jindal Steel and Power (JSPL) has won four thermal coal blocks in the recent auction. The combined mining capacity of the mines is about 15 mtpa (can be expanded to about 17 mtpa), which will make JSPL 100 per cent self-sufficient in thermal coal. With this, JSPL is back to the pre-FY14 era, albeit at higher cost.

Currently, the landed cost of linkage coal is ₹2,600-3,000/tonne, while e-auction coal is about ₹5,000/tonne. Our calculation suggest that landed cost of coal from Utkal mines should be ₹1,150-1,400/tonne, while it should be about ₹2,800/tonne from Gare Palma IV/6.

JSPL’s winning of coal blocks is long-term positive for the company. This not only provides assured supply, but is also financially remunerative. Though we have not included the benefits of captive coal yet, our calculation implies that this can positively affect the fair value by ₹143/share at peak capacity.

In the initial years of coal mining, JSPL should replace e-auction coal from its captive mines and will be about 100 per cent captive by the time Angul expansion comes in.

We reiterate our positive view on JSPL with target price of ₹674 (earlier ₹659), rolling over to FY24 numbers.