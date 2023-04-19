Target: ₹850

CMP: ₹655.25

Justdial’s revenue grew 5 per cent QoQ/39.5 per cent YoY, outperforming our estimate of 2.9 per cent/36.6 per cent and underperforming consensus estimate of 13 per cent/51 per cent. This was led by paid campaigns growing 3.1 per cent QoQ/16.6 per cent YoY.

Revenue per paid campaign was up 18.3 per cent YoY.

EBIT margin stood at 10.5 per cent, up 210bps QoQ, outperforming our estimate of 7.2 per cent (consensus estimate at 11.7 per cent). This was caused by a 150 bps decline in employee cost and a 60 bps drop in SGA.

The management expects the margin to have an upward trajectory as revenue recognition improves and balances out the front-loaded cost structure.

With ₹4,060 crore cash (about 73% of market cap), core business is trading at attractive 18.1x. We value Just Dial via an average of P/E and DCF. We revise Mar-24E TP to ₹850 (an average of P/E-based TP of ₹880 and DCF-based TP of ₹819) from ₹825 before.

For P/E valuation, we value JUST on one-year forward target P/E of 28x (in line with pre- pandemic five-year average). For DCF valuation, we arrive at a Mar-24 TP of ₹819, on WACC of 11 per cent. We reiterate BUY on: strong cash chest; improving operational parameters; and highest-ever deferred revenue growth, indicating better revenue growth outlook.