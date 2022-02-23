hamburger

Broker’s call: Kalpataru Power (Buy)

Our Bureau | Updated on: Feb 23, 2022

Edelweiss Securities

Target: ₹540

CMP: ₹400.70

Kalpataru Power (KPTL) announced the merger of JMC Projects (68 per cent subsidiary) with itself in a share swap ratio of 4:1.

Key points: In our view, the merger is a meaningful opportunity to scale up the combined entity’s revenue led by geographical expansion, entry into big-ticket projects and other business synergies; Operational/ financial savings could add up to ₹100 crore in synergies (6 per cent EBITDA); the merger is 3 per cent EPS-accretive (post-8 per cent dilution) on FY24 earnings for KPTL.

KPTL is on track to exit non-core businesses (including Shree Shubham), which are balance sheet-heavy, and investing in core-focused EPC businesses (two acquisitions in last 24 months). This also shows up in the 40 per cent debt reduction over the last 12 months.

JMC’s diversification into new civil infra businesses is playing out well. A strong order book of ₹31,000 crore provides 2.5x revenue visibility on FY22 revenues. With a three-year 15-20 per cent EPS CAGR potential and 15 per cent-plus RoE, KPTL one year forward P/E potential is 15x in our view.

However, high promoter pledge and near-term headwinds limit the target potential for now. Promoters’ private real estate company is eyeing its maiden IPO; if successful, that could lead to pledge reduction and a P/E re-rating

We are upgrading the stock to ‘Buy’ with a target price of ₹540 (earlier ₹400) as the expanded addressable market and KPTL’s positioning leads us to raise the target P/E to 12x (50 per cent discount to L&T).

Published on February 23, 2022

