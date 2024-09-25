Target: ₹260
CMP: ₹221
We initiate coverage on Karur Vysya Bank (KVB) with BUY rating on account of the following key reasons: KVB has a healthy sustainable margin profile, being underpinned by a strong liability franchise, typified by industry-low SA (savings account) card rates; KVB has effected a growth turnaround through digital under-writing; credit cost outlook seems reasonably comforting and asset quality volatility is a thing of the past.
For KVB, the SA rate for balances upto ₹5 lakh is 2.25 per cent and for balances between ₹5-10 lakh is 2.5 per cent. These represent the very lowest SA card rates for balances just below ₹0.5mn and ₹1mn, respectively, in our comparison universe.
We think that, for a bank like KVB, which does not have a premium SA rate strategy, most of the SA deposits would be concentrated below ₹10 lakh, which, in a sense, is the secret sauce for KVB’s relatively low cost of deposits.
We value KVB at 1.5x FY26E P/BV for an FY25E/26E/27E RoE profile of 16.4/16.8/16.9 per cent. We place KVB at no. 6 in our pecking order of 15 banks. It is our second most preferred private sector mid and smallcap bank pick behind Federal Bank.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.