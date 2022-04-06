Broker's call: Kotak Mahindra Bank (Buy)

Target: ₹2,337

CMP: ₹1,779.50

With the overhang of promoter stake sale finally put to rest, we believe that Kotak Mahindra Bank (KMB) is at the forefront among the private sector banks to benefit from the exponential growth rate of the financial services industry.

We initiate coverage on KMB with a Buy with a price target of ₹2,337 over a period of 18 months.

Our conviction stems from the following: 14.3 per cent CAGR of gross advances over FY21-24; asset quality is expected to improve with GNPA and NNPA expected to fall to 2.4 per cent and 0.7 per cent in FY24; NII is expected to grow at 13 per cent CAGR with yields and cost of funds expected at 7.7 per cent and 6.1 per cent in FY24; and we have modelled cost to income to increase in FY22 and then again fall back by 135 bps over FY23-24.

We have valued the core domestic operations at 4.0 FY24 P/B, while the other verticals namely insurance, AMC, broking, capital co, investments, etc., represent nearly 19 per cent of our target price. We have applied a 20 per cent hold co. discount while valuing the subsidiary businesses.

In a bull case, the price target would be ₹2,657 (AUM CAGR of 19.3 per cent over FY21-24 and NIM margin of 4.8 per cent in FY24; and the bear case target is ₹1,568.70 (AUM CAGR of 9.2 per cent over FY21-24 and NIM margin of 3.7 per cent in FY24).