hamburger

Markets

Broker's call: KSB (Buy)

Our Bureau | Updated on: Mar 04, 2022

Anand Rathi

Target: ₹1,352

CMP: ₹1.057.70

We believe KSB is well placed to benefit from strong opportunities in FGD, nuclear power, O&G and exports. Such prospects would also boost its after-market and services (15 per cent of its sales) due to increased installed base and expansion in dealer network and service centres. Q4CY21 results were a mixed bag with revenue ahead of estimates due to strong execution.

However, increased raw material cost impacted the profitability. CY21 order inflows were of ₹1,500 crore (₹1,300 crore in CY20) and the management targets ₹2,500 crore order intake in CY24. The favourable demand environment, execution abilities and attractive valuations keep us upbeat.

With capacity built up ahead of competition and pre-qualification in place, we expect good opportunities in FGD and nuclear. NPCIL announced 12 reactors (each of 700MW), a ₹500-crore opportunity each, by 2031.

FGD and the Atma Nirbhar vision are perceived as large opportunities. The company is eyeing increased services (25-30 per cent) and export business in coming years. Agriculture, Smart cities, waste-water management and O&G also throw up healthy prospects.

However, due to raw material volatility, we have tweaked our estimates, arriving at a target price of Rs1,352, 25x CY23 P/E. We retain a Buy.

With tweaks to our estimates, we expect 13 per cent/12 per cent revenue/PAT CAGRs over CY21-23. The stock trades at an attractive 23x/20x CY22/ CY23 P/E.

Published on March 04, 2022

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you