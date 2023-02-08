Target: ₹435

CMP: ₹386.25

LIC Housing Finance reported PAT at ₹480 crore (down 37 per cent y-o-y/up 58 per cent q-o-q), which significantly lagged consensus and our estimates mainly led by higher credit costs. Credit cost stood at 115 bps annualised versus 87 bps q-o-q and 59 bps y-o-y.

The company guided that there were no incremental write offs during the quarter however, higher credit cost is attributable towards shoring up the PCR to 51 per cent versus 44 per cent q-o-q. NIMs improved by 62 bps q-o-q and were stable y-o-y at 2.42%. However, there were no positive surprise in terms of margin uptick sequentially as improvement in NIMs was on expected lines due to certain one-off items that had compressed NIMs during the last quarter.

We believe margins are expected to improve from hereon as a 115 bps rate hike taken in September and 35 bps rate hike taken in December will be fully reflected going forward which should lend support to the NIMs.

Asset quality outlook remains stable. Gross Stage-2 assets declined by 8 bps q-o-q to 3.92 per cent GS3/NS3 asset ratio improved by 14 bps/36 bps q-o-q to 4.75%/2.40%, respectively.