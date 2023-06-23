Target: ₹150

CMP: ₹117.95

We recommend a Buy rating on L&T Finance Holdings as we believe it is well-positioned for a target price of ₹150 based on a Valuation of 1.4x P/AVBPS. With its strong performance in the lending business, successful retailisation strategy, improved profitability, and ongoing merger process, LTFH demonstrates the potential for significant upside.

The company’s robust growth prospects, including the increase in retail disbursements and the swift run-down of the wholesale book, contribute to its attractiveness.

LTFH is a prominent NBFC headquartered in Mumbai, India. Renowned for its robust lending business, LTFH caters to the diverse financing requirements of both served and underserved customers. LTFH exhibits a strong presence in the Indian market. Its comprehensive portfolio of lending services positions it well to capture opportunities and sustain growth.

With a focus on meeting the financing needs of diverse customer segments, LTFH is well-positioned to benefit from India’s growing demand for credit and financial services. Benefitting from a solid parent company, L&T Finance Holdings Ltd. has received an impressive “AAA” rating from renowned rating agencies.

The company maintains a robust distribution network, with extensive dealer coverage in the farm equipment segment (2500+ dealers) and strong tie-ups in the two-wheeler segment (5500+ tie-ups).