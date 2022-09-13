Broker’s Call: Mahindra & Mahindra (Buy)

Target: ₹1,400

CMP: ₹1,299.95

M&M unveiled its first electric SUV – XUV400, based on its XUV300 subcompact SUV. With this launch, M&M has notched up the competition in the affordable e-SUV segment in India, which is currently ruled by Tata Nexon EV (Tata recorded 87 per cent EV market share in FY22). XUV400 comes with a battery pack of 39.4 kWh, similar to Nexon EV Max’s 40.5 kWh. However, compared to 437-km range in a single charge from a slightly bigger battery pack in Nexon EV Max, XUV400’s battery offers a longer range of 456 km – owing to better technology.

M&M believes there remains a vast electric opportunity in the C-segment (4-4.5m), contrasting to Tata Nexon EV’s presence in the B-segment (3.85-4m, Nexon EV has 3.5 per cent share in this segment). We expect XUV400 to come with a price tag of ₹18-20 lakh, similar to its competition Nexon EV Max.

M&M is one of our preferred picks in the auto space given: back-to-back successful launches in the highly competitive SUV space; its leadership position in tractor industry; its proactiveness to leverage the EV trend can lead to value unlocking; and its well-played out capital allocation strategy.

Currently, we are not assigning any value to EVCo, as it doesn’t have any material presence in e-PV segment. However, success of XUV400 along with market share gains can re-rate the stock.