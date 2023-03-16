Target: ₹75.50

CMP: ₹66.76

Marksans’ portfolio is skewed towards OTC segments and soft gel products mainly in the US and UK markets. Given its front-end presence in these markets, it has been able to monetise opportunities optimally. OTC segment is likely to see a stable demand with low price erosion.

Consolidated revenue grew at CAGR of 13 per cent over FY18-22, led by the shift to front-end distribution through its subsidiaries located in US, UK and Australia, product launches, increased market share in existing products and increased capacities.

Marksans is primarily into exports of oral solid formulations with a special focus around OTC and soft gelatin/hard gelatin formulations. It generates majority of its revenues from the OTC business, (about 70 per cent of total revenues), while the balance from the Rx business. Marksans has portfolio of 300+ generic products across 10 therapeutic areas and has a pipeline of 70+ products.

Management guided for strong growth in Cough & Cold and Gastro-Intestinal segment led by new launches. Marksans will incur capital expenditure on its existing facility upgradation. Management guided for revenue of ₹1,800 crore, gross margin of 50-51 per cent and EBITDA margin of about 17 per cent in FY23.