Broker’s call: Maruti Suzuki (Buy)

Target: ₹8,745

CMP: ₹6,805.20

At a time when Maruti Suzuki’s (MSIL) gross margin (GM) was rising sequentially along with improving monthly production outlook, global geopolitical turbulence in past fortnight has hit the company hard once again.

We believe, the surge in input commodity costs (aluminum, palladium, plastics, etc.) with nearly 30 per cent increase in Brent crude oil price, if sustained till H1-FY23, would inflate FY23E TCO by about 20 per cent y-o-y, post similar increase in FY22.

Our analysis suggests, post cumulative price hikes of about 10 per cent in CY21, despite another about 10 per cent cumulative hikes in CY22, MSIL would face risk of around 300bps GM erosion, if present input costs sustain. Power/fuel and logistic costs together contribute around 3-4 per cent of revenues, which would put further pressure on profitability in coming quarters.

Despite steep TCO inflation in FY22, PV industry volumes are set to grow by about 8 per cent in FY22E; hence we maintain our around 12 per cent industry growth estimate for FY23, assuming no covid-led disruption. Not factoring-in the recent commodity price inflation in our estimates, we restrict earnings cut to about 4 per cent for FY24 vs about 15 per cent for FY23.

Due to the recent price correction, we upgrade to Buy with a target price of ₹8,745 (earlier: ₹9,382).