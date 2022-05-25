Broker's call: Minda Ind (Buy)

Target ₹1,100

CMP: ₹891.7

Minda Industries’ consolidated revenue was ₹2,420 crore, up 7.9 per cent y-o-y and 10.7 per cent q-o-q. This led by the LMT segment growing at 31 per cent y-o-y, acoustic at 23 per cent, switches at 25 per cent and lighting at 8 per cent, owing to increased 2W/4W alloy wheel capacity, increase in content per vehicle and new order wins across segments.

Minda Industries will incur a capex of ₹300 crore in FY23, with ₹37 crore towards capacity expansion at MIVCL (Vietnam) for lighting division and ₹73 crore towards 4W switch capacity at Mindarika facility to cater to incremental orders.

Lighting division’s order book stands at INR 35-40 crore. FY22 revenue from 4W alloy wheels was ₹800 crore and from 2W alloy wheels, ₹280 crore. Minda has acquired a land parcel for EV facility in North India, to be commissioned from end-FY23, subject to investment clearance. The Board has recommended a bonus issue of 1:1

Minda’s aggressive foray into the EV portfolio and potential for increasing kit value will sustain OEM growth outperformance. Expect incremental orders/revenues as the localization theme/PLI scheme gathers steam and increasing kit value adds to margin. We are monitoring new order wins and product launches for the Minda Friwo JV.

Based on DCF for Friwo joint venture, we arrive at a value of ₹200/share, which is yet to be incorporated.