Target: ₹1,500

CMP: ₹1,277.95

Mahindra & Mahindra’s Q2-FY23 revenue at ₹20,800 crore (+6 per cent q-o-q) came slightly above our estimate of ₹20,600 crore, led by higher-than-expected ASPs. However, EBITDA margin at 12 per cent came slightly below our estimate of 12.3 per cent, +10bps q-o-q. Management highlighted that though commodity costs have softened, semiconductor shortage has allowed the company to reap full benefits.

With successful SUV launches and strong order book of 260k+ units, management has announced capacity expansion plans for SUV business from 29k units/month in FY22 end to 39k/49k units/month in FY23/FY24. Its domestic UV share has improved by 200bps since FY22 to 17 per cent.

M&M is one of our preferred picks in the auto space, given: growing customer preference for SUV and back-to-back successful launches; its leadership position in tractor industry; proactiveness to leverage the EV trend, that can lead to value unlocking; and well-played out capital allocation strategy.

Also, RM tailwinds would further benefit margins (we built-in 300bps expansion over FY22-25). Our estimates remain largely unchanged. Retain ‘Buy’ with unchanged target price of ₹1,500 (18x on Sep-24E core EPS and ₹288 for subsidiaries).