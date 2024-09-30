Target: ₹3,500
CMP: 3,440.25
We visited Navin Fluorine’s plant based in Dewas, Madhya Pradesh which caters to its CDMO business vertical. The company manufacture pharma intermediates for commercialised (50-60 per cent) and last-stage molecules.
The management revisited its CDMO guidance of $100 million by FY27 on the back of execution of cGMP-4 phase-1 (dedicated for Fermion) and conviction to start phase-2 expansion in the next 6-12 months, subject to addition of new molecules/clients. The overall tone of new CEO Nitin Kulkarni remains positive with respet to all its business verticals, with focus on adding new customers, product life-cycle management, building R&D capabilities, cost rationalisation and local sourcing, capacity utilisation, and governance.
Currently, the company is focusing on process improvement/development for tech-packs/name/structure of molecule provided by its clients, while the management claims to have working relationships with over 20 top pharma innovators globally.
The company had announced capex of ₹290 crore for cGMP 4 with an initial outlay of ₹160 crore in phase-1. This includes construction cost for building the RCC structure, common utilities, and plant & machinery for 16 reactors. The balance 16 reactors will be added in phase-2, taking the overall capacity to 200K ltr.
We maintain our Reduce rating, slightly upping our TP to ₹3,500.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.