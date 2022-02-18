Broker's call: Nestle (Sell)

Target: ₹15,000

CMP: ₹18,059

Nestle delivered an in-line performance, with sales up 9 per cent to ₹3,740 crore. Domestic sales grew by 9.2 per cent, led by volume and mix growth of 8 per cent. Adj PBT/PAT (excl exceptional of ₹240 crore) grew by 12 per cent/15 per cent, with margins improving 80bps yoy on favourable comparables.

Rural growth was strong, led by distribution expansion, which is expected to continue. Growth has been healthy across town classes, with mega cities/TC 2-6 growing at 14 per cent and villages growing at 9 per cent. After a muted show in CY21, growth picked up in milk products in Q4.

Margins were driven by favorable comparables, including Covid incentives, in the base quarter and low marketing spends and cost savings. Management highlighted a sequential rise in input costs, which may put pressure ahead. We reduce our CY22-23 margin forecasts by 20-50bps.

Sequential deceleration seen across town classes and rising input cost pressure are key concerns ahead. We cut CY22-23 EPS by 3-4 per cent. Retain Sell with a revised TP of ₹15,000 (from ₹16,500), based on 45x Mar'24E EPS (vs. 50x Dec'23E), factoring in higher COE.

Management highlighted rising inflation post Dec’21, with the commodity cost index up in high single digits. A price hike of 100-200bps has been effected. It expects a slight improvement in margins from the change in the pension scheme. Management remains optimistic about growth in milk and nutrition products.