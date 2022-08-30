Broker's call: NTPC (Buy)

Target: ₹188

CMP: ₹ 163.85

NTPC’s board has accorded investment approval for Talcher Thermal Power Project Stage III (2x660MW) at an estimated cost of about ₹11,800 crore. This seems to be the first step towards adding about 5GW of brownfield thermal capacity in the medium term, as stated by the company in the previous quarter.

We believe the recent power deficit in the country (April 2022 and October 2021 saw power cuts in a few States) has prompted this move by the company. Considering that battery energy storage system and pumped storage system are still in their early stages, round-the-clock solutions like brownfield thermal have found their importance in the industry.

NTPC currently has nearly 11.5GW of RE projects under various stages (about 2GW installed, around 4.1GW under construction, 2.2GW bids won, and 3.2GW under tendering).

We maintain our March 2023 target price of ₹188. NTPC is expected to monetise its RE assets in the near future and continues to target 60+GW RE assets by 2032. The incremental thermal assets will add to steady earnings growth. We maintain our Buy rating on NTPC.

We believe while NTPC has shown its competitive stance on RE bids (about 11GW under various stages), its recent decision to add about 5GW of thermal power provides steadiness in the earnings outlook going ahead.