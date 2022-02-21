Broker's call: Paytm (Buy)

Target: ₹1,352

CMP: ₹807

One 97 Communications’ (Paytm) two-sided digital ecosystem of 64.4 million average monthly transacting users (MTUs) (as at Dec’21) from over 350 million consumer base and over 24.9 million merchants are core to its unit economics.

Estimating that it currently generates revenue of ₹350-375 per MTU and ₹1-1.1K per merchant and incurs direct cost (of acquisition and transaction) of ₹250-275 per MTU and ₹750-775 per merchant, we derive customer lifetime value of ₹2K per MTU and ₹29.6K per merchant.

Super imposing this on FY24 estimated MTU and merchant base and adjusting further for fixed cost, net cash and value of associates/subsidiaries, we arrive at Paytm’s intrinsic business value of ₹94,000 crore (₹1,352 per share).

We initiate coverage on the stock with Buy rating. Key risks being below expected monetisation through financial services business and unfavourable regulatory outcomes.

Paytm calls for evaluation and assessment quite differently and distinctly, especially given: Management’s high growth aspirations calling for significant investments and cash burn; rapidly evolving business model (proven leadership in payments but monetising it through financial services still at a nascent stage; Highly competitive landscape with low switching cost and leading players with deep pockets getting aggressive; and regulatory uncertainties exist, some conducive and few unfavourable outcomes.