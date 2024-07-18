Elara Securities
Target Price: INR 8,290
CMP: ₹6,550.25
Polycab India is a market leader in India’s ₹80,000 crore cables & wires (C&W) industry in FY24 with a share of 25-26 per cent (Source: FY24 Annual Report). The top five firms have announced a cumulative capex of ₹5,800 crore in C&W during the next three years, driven by infrastructure capex, a rise in domestic manufacturing and exports. Management earmarked ₹3,000 crore capex plan, including FMEG, the highest among peers.
India is set for a capex boom over FY24-35, led by rising government capex and a revival in private capex. As per our estimates, we expect the overall capex outlay to touch ₹107-lakh-crore during FY24-35. This presents a huge revenue potential of ₹3.2tn for the C&W industry. We expect it to post a revenue CAGR of 19 per cent during FY24-27E.
Polycab has entered into a partnership with Swiss cable manufacturer Brugg Cables to foray into the extra high voltage (EHV) market. With this move, it will become the second company to supply C&W across verticals. Polycab’s transformational journey under Project LEAP aims to reach a target of ₹20,000 crore by FY26 from ₹8,800 crore in FY21
We initiate on Polycab with a Buy rating and a TP of ₹8,290. Key downside risks are a capex delay, overall economic slowdown, resulting in lower infra demand, and weakness in consumer demand.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.