Target: ₹2,647

CMP: ₹2,142.90

Protean eGov Technologies Ltd (Protean) provides IT services. It is in the business of offering citizen services, e-governance solutions, system integration, business process re-engineering, data center co-location, and IT consulting services for citizens, corporates and the Government. Protean plays one of the most important and critical role in promoting financial inclusion amongst the masses in the country.

Proetan continues to be the market leader in providing of e-governance services such as management of the TIN, PAN processing, NPS and Atal Pension Yojana. Since inception, it has developed and implemented 19 projects across seven ministries across India.

Protean is leading the way of embracing Digital India programmes of the Government of India. With the introduction of advanced infrastructure like adoption of 5G Technology across India, more and more of the population is expected to come under its ambit.

Protean is expected to reap the benefits of such initiatives as it increasingly looks to enhance digital platforms, create industry and technology frameworks, introduce IoT-based solutions, utilise blockchain and artificial intelligence, and focus on business process digitalisation.

We would hence recommend a Buy with a target price of ₹2,647 in the next 9-12 months, time period.