Broker's Call: Restaurant Brands (Accumulate)

Target: ₹156

CMP: ₹127

We remain constructive on Restaurant Brands Asia (RBA) post recent management interaction and retain ‘Accumulate’ for long term gains.

We believe RBA presents a compelling opportunity to play Burger King brand in India and Indonesia along with Popeyes in Indonesia. BK India remains on track to be PAT positive by FY24 led by rising ADS in BK, sustained menu innovations (Kings and Stunner Collections), ability to capture higher wallet share with café & breakfast and aggressive store expansion targeting 475 BK and 350 BK Café by FY24.

We believe shift in store format towards Free Standing Drive Through (FSDT) will provide higher operating hours, throughput coupled lower rentals and aid margin expansion.

Though footfalls are 20 per cent lower from pre-Covid levels there is scope to increase ADS, as India has skirted the 4th wave.

We expect Indonesia’s turnaround to be back ended given extensive restructuring of stores/ locations and menu, 80 per cent post-Covid recovery, initial losses post launch of Popeyes in FY23, and focus on FSDT format with BK, BK Café and Popeyes at one location. Retain ‘Accumulate’ with SOTP based TP of ₹156 (₹148 earlier) for long term gains.