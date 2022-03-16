Broker's call: Route Mobile (Buy)

Target: ₹2,210

CMP: ₹1,549.9

Route Mobile has continued to pursue the inorganic route in-line with the strategic objective of diversifying into newer markets as well as expanding the product suite in-line with the objective of creating an omni-channel communication suite. Larger acquisitions like Masivian (Latin America) and Mr Messaging (Europe and Africa) have been aimed at geographical expansion.

We note that Route’s YoY revenue growth trajectory improved significantly on both an organic as well as reported basis in 3QFY22 and will see further bump up aided by the consolidation of the acquired businesses in the next few quarters.

While Q3-FY22 results brought about some disappointment on margins , we highlight that Gross margins have improved through the course of FY22 (21 per cent in 9M-FY22 V/s less than 20 per cent in FY21) with EBITDA margins remaining largely flat due to the hit from the recently instituted ESOP plan and other business investments as Route expands globally.

We incorporate the details provided for the Mr Messaging acquisition as per the recent exchange filing driving an increase in our revenue/EPS estimates for FY23/24. Indian CPaaS players have not been immune to the global contagion in the SaaS universe, albeit have held up much better than global peers due to underlying growth and profitable characteristics.

We expect Route to be a key beneficiary of the continuing industry tailwinds and on-going consolidation of the fringe competition. We retain Buy on Route with a slight revision in target price to ₹2,210 (V/s ₹Rs 2,180 earlier) as we incorporate Mr Messaging acquisition and roll forward to Mar’23 (V/s Dec’22 earlier).